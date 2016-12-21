At 100, John Finocan still going strong

To watch Tim Finocan, the director and owner of the Finocan Funeral Home, talk to his father John on his smart phone and ask him whether he should take an Uber to meet him when he arrives in Florida, you'd never suspect John Finocan turned 100 years old today. Long a pillar of the Gloversville community, John Finocan operated Finocan Funeral Home from the time of his own father's death in 1946 until he brought his son on as a funeral director in 1984 and remained active with the business until around 2006.

