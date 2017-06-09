Proposed solar farm in Gloucester could be largest in Virginia

Woodland Solar Dominion Virginia's 100+ acres 19.7 megawatts Isle of Wight solar facility, this is one of three new facilities in Virginia Powhatan, Louisa and Isle of Wight Counties. If Hexagon Energy gets permission, it plans to build one of the largest solar facilities in the state with 375,000 panels spanning 900 acres in Gloucester County, the company CEO said this week.

