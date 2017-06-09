Proposed solar farm in Gloucester could be largest in Virginia
Woodland Solar Dominion Virginia's 100+ acres 19.7 megawatts Isle of Wight solar facility, this is one of three new facilities in Virginia Powhatan, Louisa and Isle of Wight Counties. If Hexagon Energy gets permission, it plans to build one of the largest solar facilities in the state with 375,000 panels spanning 900 acres in Gloucester County, the company CEO said this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|john fartcastle
|13
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Crime 22 mins ago 11:57 a.m.8 arrested, 1 at la...
|Jun 6
|Heroinkills
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Jun 5
|Martin garey
|15
|Body found in York County
|May 20
|meh plus
|1
|Why Laverne Cox told you to Google a Gavin Grimma
|May 20
|re-run
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC