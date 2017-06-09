Proposed solar farm in Gloucester cou...

Proposed solar farm in Gloucester could be largest in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Woodland Solar Dominion Virginia's 100+ acres 19.7 megawatts Isle of Wight solar facility, this is one of three new facilities in Virginia Powhatan, Louisa and Isle of Wight Counties. If Hexagon Energy gets permission, it plans to build one of the largest solar facilities in the state with 375,000 panels spanning 900 acres in Gloucester County, the company CEO said this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 11 hr john fartcastle 13
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jun 8 Sharlatwn2 53
News Crime 22 mins ago 11:57 a.m.8 arrested, 1 at la... Jun 6 Heroinkills 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Jun 5 Martin garey 15
Body found in York County May 20 meh plus 1
News Why Laverne Cox told you to Google a Gavin Grimma May 20 re-run 2
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC