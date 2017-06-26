Lawsuit: Attack on teen part of effort to run interracial family out of neighborhood
A black teenager was called a racial slur before being attacked by two white men near his Virginia home as part of a campaign to run his interracial family out of the neighborhood, a federal lawsuit says. The lawsuit comes more than a year after the men were convicted of assault and battery of now-18-year-old Mister Frazier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|23 min
|Martin garey
|15
|Racecar
|2 hr
|Need earplugs
|1
|14 Gloucester businesses make 'best of' list
|Jun 23
|meh
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 15
|ambermorgan723
|54
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC