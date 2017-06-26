Lawsuit: Attack on teen part of effor...

Lawsuit: Attack on teen part of effort to run interracial family out of neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: CBS News

A black teenager was called a racial slur before being attacked by two white men near his Virginia home as part of a campaign to run his interracial family out of the neighborhood, a federal lawsuit says. The lawsuit comes more than a year after the men were convicted of assault and battery of now-18-year-old Mister Frazier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 23 min Martin garey 15
Racecar 2 hr Need earplugs 1
News 14 Gloucester businesses make 'best of' list Jun 23 meh 1
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jun 15 ambermorgan723 54
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,055 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC