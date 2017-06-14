14 Gloucester businesses make 'best of' list
The Gloucester Economic Development office announced on Wednesday that 14 businesses have been named winners in 16 categories of Virginia Living Magazine's 2017 Best of Eastern Virginia list. Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine and Sushi on Main Street was the winner of "Best Asian Restaurant," while Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina in Hayes was named the "Best Mexican Restaurant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Crime 22 mins ago 11:57 a.m.8 arrested, 1 at la...
|Jun 6
|Heroinkills
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Jun 5
|Martin garey
|15
|Body found in York County
|May 20
|meh plus
|1
|Why Laverne Cox told you to Google a Gavin Grimma
|May 20
|re-run
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC