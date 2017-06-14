14 Gloucester businesses make 'best o...

14 Gloucester businesses make 'best of' list

The Gloucester Economic Development office announced on Wednesday that 14 businesses have been named winners in 16 categories of Virginia Living Magazine's 2017 Best of Eastern Virginia list. Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine and Sushi on Main Street was the winner of "Best Asian Restaurant," while Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina in Hayes was named the "Best Mexican Restaurant."

