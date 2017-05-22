SCS: Collins Named As Principal of Ro...

SCS: Collins Named As Principal of Robert E. Lee High School

Friday May 12 Read more: NBC29

Release from Staunton City Schools: Thomas Nathan "Nate" Collins has been selected as the new principal of Robert E. Lee High School. He will officially take the helm of the city's only high school on July 1, 2017.

