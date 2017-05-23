Newport News Police: Man charged with assault after threatening roommate with knife
On May 22 around 8:30 p.m., police were sent to the 300 block of Adams Wood Lane in reference to a physical fight between roommates. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, a 26-year-old Gloucester man.
