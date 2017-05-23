Gloucester woman dies after I-64 crash Tuesday
A Gloucester County woman has died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 64 westbound in eastern Henrico County, State Police said Saturday.
