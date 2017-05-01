Gloucester to host coastal economic development summit
Leaders from the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Eastern Shore meet with state and federal officials next week to discuss the economic potential of rural coastal Virginia. The meeting May 12 in Gloucester County is the first for the Rural Coastal Virginia Community Enhancement Authority.
