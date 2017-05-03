Changes to Gloucester's business tax ...

Changes to Gloucester's business tax could mean refunds for some

Modifications to Gloucester County's business, professional and occupational licensing tax means a refund for businesses that may have overpaid this year. Those businesses will have to apply for the refund with the Commissioner of Revenue's office, according to County Attorney Ted Wilmot.

