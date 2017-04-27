Second Aldi in Newport News opens with fanfare
Grocery shopping is family time for Bret Collier and her kids, and Thursday's opening of the Aldi on Jefferson Avenue across from Jefferson Lab was no different. In fact, Collier's 9-year-old son Peyton couldn't wait to be first in line at 6:25 a.m. "It's super fun and I get doughnuts," he said.
