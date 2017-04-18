Man's body found in boat fire at Gloucester marina, officials say
One person died Monday night in a boat fire at Jordan Marina in Gloucester Point. Callers reported an explosion and fire around 10:04 p.m., according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's office.
