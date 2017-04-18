Judge compares transgender teen in Gloucester to civil rights icons
Sign up for a digital subscription to the RTD and get the region's most in-depth journalism for $8.99 a month. SUBSCRIBE TODAY An appeals court judge has compared a Virginia teenager who sued his school board for the right to use the boys bathroom to civil and human activists throughout history who have "refused to accept quietly the injustices that were perpetrated against them."
