Gloucester teen makes Most Influential People list
A Gloucester County teen who's still in high school is one of TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People." Gavin Grimm gained his recent fame after he sued the Gloucester County School Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 10
|martin garey
|3
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|May 10
|John luciano
|2
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|May 7
|martin garey
|92
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC