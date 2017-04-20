Gloucester teen Gavin Grimm among Tim...

Gloucester teen Gavin Grimm among Time's 100 Most Influential People

Thursday Apr 20

Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Gloucester County, has been fighting a battle for bathroom use with the Gloucester County School Board since 2014. News 3 first brought you Grimm's story in November of 2014, when Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester High School.

