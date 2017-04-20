Gloucester teen Gavin Grimm among Time's 100 Most Influential People
Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Gloucester County, has been fighting a battle for bathroom use with the Gloucester County School Board since 2014. News 3 first brought you Grimm's story in November of 2014, when Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Wed
|martin garey
|3
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|Wed
|John luciano
|2
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|May 7
|martin garey
|92
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC