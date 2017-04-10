Gloucester receives state broadband g...

Gloucester receives state broadband grant

County administrator Brent Fedors announced last week that Gloucester County has received a state grant of $193,000 to extend broadband internet service to unserved areas. The grant is through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and will cover equipment and construction costs by a private broadband service provider.

