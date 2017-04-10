Gloucester receives state broadband grant
County administrator Brent Fedors announced last week that Gloucester County has received a state grant of $193,000 to extend broadband internet service to unserved areas. The grant is through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and will cover equipment and construction costs by a private broadband service provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|21 hr
|Blink
|1
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Kaylex9
|28
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 8
|Martin garey
|19
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Martin garey
|15
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 6
|butlerlj2
|49
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 3
|Iamthesam
|220
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC