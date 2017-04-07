Court denies request to expedite Va. teen Gavin Grimma s bathroom case
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request to expedite a case involving Gavin Grimm, a transgender high school student from Gloucester, Va. who seeks to use school bathrooms that align with his gender identity.
