Court denies request to expedite Va. teen Gavin Grimma s bathroom case

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request to expedite a case involving Gavin Grimm, a transgender high school student from Gloucester, Va. who seeks to use school bathrooms that align with his gender identity.

