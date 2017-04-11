Authorities: Suspicious vehicle repor...

Authorities: Suspicious vehicle reportedly followed teen in Gloucester

Tuesday Apr 11

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspicious person after a teenager was reportedly followed while riding her bicycle. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious vehicle or person possibly following a teen girl as she rode her bike in the area of Fletcher Road and Ryan's Way.

