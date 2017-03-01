Virginia school board: Court should d...

Virginia school board: Court should delay transgender case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gavin Grimm is interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. The Virginia school board that wants to keep a transgender teen from using the boys' restroom at his high school is calling on the Supreme Court to delay consideration of the case to allow the Trump administration to weigh in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs 12 hr Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Fri dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
Stephen Sweeney - A Racist white South Jersey S... Mar 1 Jeff Barnes 2
anyone got any stories about 6000 hickory fork ... (Jul '07) Feb 26 Travis 40
News Why Laverne Cox told you to Google a Gavin Grimma Feb 25 meh plus 1
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC