Uncle Nick's Premium Meats expands to Tabb
Uncle Nick's Premium Meats is expanding to York County on Route 17 in the Tabb area on April 1, owner Nick Washington said. The store at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway between Coventry and Victory boulevards will be the third Uncle Nick's location within two years.
