The Supreme Court won't hear Gavin Grimm's case this term....
There are 1 comment on the Salon story from Monday Mar 13, titled The Supreme Court won't hear Gavin Grimm's case this term..... In it, Salon reports that:
Gavin Grimm didn't mean to become the poster child for America's debate over where trans people should go to the bathroom. He just wanted to go to school.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.
|
#1 Thursday Mar 30
I am sorry to hear this. The situation that Gavin represents, Gavin did NOT cause it, needs a resolution. The issue is much larger than just Gavin and it encompasses many individuals.
A Buffoon has taken the high seat and all bets are off. I suppose the Buffoon is actually the lesser of the two evils we were faced with this past election year, but the choices made in the election will influence whether or not we get fair and equitable solutions to many issues.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|9 hr
|Shirleymae1
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Martin garey
|15
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 6
|butlerlj2
|49
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 3
|Iamthesam
|220
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|Martin garey
|8
|Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08)
|Mar 29
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC