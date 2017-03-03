T.J. Maxx to open in Gloucester, adds 60 new jobs
In celebration of its new location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the surrounding community by presenting a $5,000 donation to Gloucester County Friends of the Library at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19. In the announcement the store said they will add about 60 new jobs both part-time and full-time to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Mar 5
|Matty
|1
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|dlphngrl3
|35
|How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor?
|Mar 3
|Channel10
|1
|Stephen Sweeney - A Racist white South Jersey S...
|Mar 1
|Jeff Barnes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC