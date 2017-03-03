T.J. Maxx to open in Gloucester, adds...

T.J. Maxx to open in Gloucester, adds 60 new jobs

Friday Mar 3

In celebration of its new location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the surrounding community by presenting a $5,000 donation to Gloucester County Friends of the Library at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19. In the announcement the store said they will add about 60 new jobs both part-time and full-time to the area.

