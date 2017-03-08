Supreme Court scraps case on transgen...

Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gavin Grimm is interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. The Virginia school board that wants to keep a transgender teen from using the boys' restroom at his high school is calling on the Supreme Court to delay consideration of the case to allow the Trump administration to weigh in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... Tue okimar 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mar 7 Martin garey 12
Drugs Mar 5 Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Mar 3 dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
Stephen Sweeney - A Racist white South Jersey S... Mar 1 Jeff Barnes 2
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC