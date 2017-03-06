Schools, parents left without answers after Supreme Court passes on transgender bathroom case
Gavin Grimm, 17, center, at his home with his parents, David Grimm, left, and mom Deirdre Grimm, in Gloucester, Va. in August 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|28 min
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Sun
|Matty
|1
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|dlphngrl3
|35
|How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor?
|Mar 3
|Channel10
|1
|Stephen Sweeney - A Racist white South Jersey S...
|Mar 1
|Jeff Barnes
|2
|anyone got any stories about 6000 hickory fork ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|Travis
|40
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC