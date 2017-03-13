Gloucester teen wants court ruling in transgender case before graduation
Attorneys for the transgender teenager who's suing the Gloucester County School Board for the right to use the boys' bathroom are asking that arguments be expedited so he might see a ruling before he graduates. Wednesday's filing in Gavin Grimm's case came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order handing the case back to a Richmond appeals court without reaching a decision.
