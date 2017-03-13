Crime 22 mins ago 11:57 a.m.8 arreste...

Crime 22 mins ago 11:57 a.m.8 arrested, 1 at large in massive Gloucester drug bust

Friday Mar 10

More than half a dozen people are facing charges following a 5-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs. Gloucester County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force worked together on the investigation.

Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Gloucester, VA

