8 suspected drug dealers arrested after months-long investigation in Gloucester County
There are 1 comment on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from Friday Mar 10, titled 8 suspected drug dealers arrested after months-long investigation in Gloucester County. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, the arrests followed a five-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs in the area. Eight people were arrested.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
|
#1 Thursday Mar 23
This is NOT a great accomplishment by the local law enforcement. These individuals were selling prescription pain meds for the most part. To admit that the police needed FIVE MONTHS to take down such small fry is pretty sad.
I suppose technically they were "drug dealers", but the case is pretty thin, for five months of effort. The really big shakers and movers in the the drug trade are so high up in our society's structure as to make them virtually unassailable by ordinary law enforcement efforts. Thes big guys are what you want to get if you have ANY chance of solving some of the more serious crimes hereabouts.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|butlerlj2
|49
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 3
|Iamthesam
|220
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|Martin garey
|8
|The Supreme Court won't hear Gavin Grimm's case...
|Mar 30
|meh
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08)
|Mar 29
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC