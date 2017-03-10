8 suspected drug dealers arrested aft...

8 suspected drug dealers arrested after months-long investigation in Gloucester County

There are 1 comment on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from Friday Mar 10, titled 8 suspected drug dealers arrested after months-long investigation in Gloucester County. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, the arrests followed a five-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs in the area. Eight people were arrested.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
FredA

Gloucester, VA

#1 Thursday Mar 23
This is NOT a great accomplishment by the local law enforcement. These individuals were selling prescription pain meds for the most part. To admit that the police needed FIVE MONTHS to take down such small fry is pretty sad.

I suppose technically they were "drug dealers", but the case is pretty thin, for five months of effort. The really big shakers and movers in the the drug trade are so high up in our society's structure as to make them virtually unassailable by ordinary law enforcement efforts. Thes big guys are what you want to get if you have ANY chance of solving some of the more serious crimes hereabouts.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) 5 hr Martin garey 15
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Thu Martin garey 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu butlerlj2 49
News CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08) Apr 3 Iamthesam 220
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) Apr 2 Martin garey 8
News The Supreme Court won't hear Gavin Grimm's case... Mar 30 meh 1
Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08) Mar 29 Martin garey 2
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC