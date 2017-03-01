Trump administration rolls back protections for transgender students

Gavin Grimm, 17, a transgender student seen at home in Gloucester, Virginia, on Aug. 21, 2016, sued the Gloucester County School Board after it prohibited him from the using the boys' restroom at school. Gavin Grimm, 17, a transgender student seen at home in Gloucester, Virginia, on Aug. 21, 2016, sued the Gloucester County School Board after it prohibited him from the using the boys' restroom at school.

