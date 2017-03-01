To 'make America great again,' Trump targets trans kids

Gavin Grimm, 17, a transgender student seen at home in Gloucester, Virginia, on Aug. 21, 2016, sued the Gloucester County School Board after it prohibited him from the using the boys' restroom at school. President Trump has rolled back federal guidelines authorizing transgender students to use public school facilities, such as rest rooms, that correspond to their identities rather than their birth bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.