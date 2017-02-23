The White House just told transgender students they're on their own

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Gavin Grimm, left, is photographed with his mother Deirdre Grimm, in Gloucester, Va., on Aug. 21. The transgender teen sued the Gloucester County School Board after it barred him from the boys' bathroom. PREVIEWING THE Trump administration's decision to rescind federal protections for transgender students, White House spokesman Sean Spicer explained that the issue is not "something that the federal government should be involved in, this is a states' rights issue."

