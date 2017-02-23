The White House just told transgender students they're on their own
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Gavin Grimm, left, is photographed with his mother Deirdre Grimm, in Gloucester, Va., on Aug. 21. The transgender teen sued the Gloucester County School Board after it barred him from the boys' bathroom. PREVIEWING THE Trump administration's decision to rescind federal protections for transgender students, White House spokesman Sean Spicer explained that the issue is not "something that the federal government should be involved in, this is a states' rights issue."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Gloucester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|39 min
|dlphngrl3
|35
|How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor?
|6 hr
|Channel10
|1
|Stephen Sweeney - A Racist white South Jersey S...
|Mar 1
|Jeff Barnes
|2
|anyone got any stories about 6000 hickory fork ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|Travis
|40
|Why Laverne Cox told you to Google a Gavin Grimma
|Feb 25
|meh plus
|1
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 23
|Martin garey
|22
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gloucester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC