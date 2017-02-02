Newport News K-9 passes away during d...

Newport News K-9 passes away during dental procedure

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Hammer was a German Shephard trained in narcotics detection and patrol. He was born in September 2011 and joined the NNPD in June 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 5 hr Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 6 hr Martin garey 21
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Fri Martin garey 9
News Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Glouces... Feb 9 meh plus 1
Kszepka murders Feb 4 Thanks 1
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Jan 30 Lindsey N 34
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC