Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Gloucester minor for nude photos
There are 1 comment on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Gloucester minor for nude photos.
A Pennsylvania man will spend five years in prison for one count of soliciting a minor for nude photographs, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. A judge accepted a guilty plea and sentenced Jeffrey Kerila, 24, to a 20 year prison sentence with 15 years suspended.
#1 Thursday Feb 9
Has this wall-eyed turd actually been in Gloucester? He looks real familiar. Maybe he has family here?
