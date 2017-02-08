Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciti...

Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Gloucester minor for nude photos

There are 1 comment on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Gloucester minor for nude photos. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:

A Pennsylvania man will spend five years in prison for one count of soliciting a minor for nude photographs, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. A judge accepted a guilty plea and sentenced Jeffrey Kerila, 24, to a 20 year prison sentence with 15 years suspended.

meh plus

Gloucester, VA

#1 Thursday Feb 9
Has this wall-eyed turd actually been in Gloucester? He looks real familiar. Maybe he has family here?
