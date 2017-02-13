Gavin Grimm, transgender teen from Gl...

Gavin Grimm, transgender teen from Gloucester, gets shoutout at Grammys

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Gavin Grimm, the transgender teen from Gloucester County who is suing for the right to use the boys' bathroom at his high school, received a mention at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 8 hr Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) 9 hr Martin garey 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Sat Martin garey 21
News Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Glouces... Feb 9 meh plus 1
Kszepka murders Feb 4 Thanks 1
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC