Former Hampton Mayor Charles Wornom remembered for his humor, easy-going attitude

1 hr ago

Wornom was on Hampton City Council from 1967 to 1996, was mayor from 1978 to 1980 and was interim mayor for six months in 2004. Relatives and anecdotes from Daily Press archives describe the former city official as a larger-than-life man who had a wicked sense of humor and would hash out politics over ice cream sodas at his drug store.

