DMV investigation at Budget Auto in Gloucester

Special Agents with the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia State Police executed search warrants at a business in Gloucester Wednesday. A spokesperson with the DMV says the agency suspected a salesperson at Budget Auto on George Washington Memorial Highway was selling vehicles without a license.

