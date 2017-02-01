DMV investigation at Budget Auto in Gloucester
Special Agents with the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia State Police executed search warrants at a business in Gloucester Wednesday. A spokesperson with the DMV says the agency suspected a salesperson at Budget Auto on George Washington Memorial Highway was selling vehicles without a license.
