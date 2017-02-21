Crime 7 mins ago 6:49 p.m.Dozens of firearms stolen from Gloucester gun shop
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives , the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole several firearms from Hunter Heaven. More than 40 firearms were taken during the robbery.
