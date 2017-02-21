Crime 7 mins ago 6:49 p.m.Dozens of f...

Crime 7 mins ago 6:49 p.m.Dozens of firearms stolen from Gloucester gun shop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives , the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole several firearms from Hunter Heaven. More than 40 firearms were taken during the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 2 hr Martin garey 22
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 3
News Man sentenced to 5 years for soliciting Glouces... Feb 9 meh plus 1
Kszepka murders Feb 4 Thanks 1
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC