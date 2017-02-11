Administration signals change in policy for transgender students
Gavin Grimm, a senior at Gloucester High in Gloucester, Va., sued his school board two years ago after it barred him from the boys' bathroom. The Trump administration signaled Friday that it was changing course on the previous administration's efforts to expand transgender rights, submitting a legal brief withdrawing the government's objections to an injunction that had blocked guidance requiring that transgender students be allowed to use restrooms that match their gender identity.
