Oyster Point community wood shop opens with membership model

Don't have the space or equipment to do that woodworking project that's been on your mind? A new Oyster Point business offers the Peninsula a shared wood shop solution. Knight, 35, said he opened Burled & Knotted Community Woodshop in 2,200 square feet at 11861 Canon Blvd. in October as a way to move away from government contract work and to earn a living doing something he enjoyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.