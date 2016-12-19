Gloucester teen dies from injuries su...

Gloucester teen dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Day crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Powhatan Today

A Gloucester County teen has died from injuries she sustained in a crash on Christmas Day, said Virginia State Police in a news release Monday Police said Brianna N. Sulc, 19, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic east on Route 14 in King & Queen County when another vehicle struck hers head-on. Sulc was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died on Dec. 29. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) 5 hr Agrumia 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 4 Angelia Urrabazp 30
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec 25 nn person 1
News Bulbs bring beauty Dec 22 mike 3
News 4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalized Ch... Dec 22 meh plus 1
News Christmas display built by Gloucester students ... Dec 18 meh plus 1
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC