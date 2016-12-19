Gloucester teen dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Day crash
A Gloucester County teen has died from injuries she sustained in a crash on Christmas Day, said Virginia State Police in a news release Monday Police said Brianna N. Sulc, 19, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic east on Route 14 in King & Queen County when another vehicle struck hers head-on. Sulc was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died on Dec. 29. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.
