Danny's Glass offering reward for damaged sign in Gloucester
Danny's Glass Inc. is offering a $500 reward to help find who is responsible for damaging the company's sign at its Gloucester location last month. According to owner Danny Edwards, a Gloucester County deputy noticed the damage around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and reported it to him.
