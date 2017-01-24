Danny's Glass offering reward for dam...

Danny's Glass offering reward for damaged sign in Gloucester

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Danny's Glass Inc. is offering a $500 reward to help find who is responsible for damaging the company's sign at its Gloucester location last month. According to owner Danny Edwards, a Gloucester County deputy noticed the damage around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and reported it to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Tue mwoolard 33
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Jan 16 beanieman 7
News Bulbs bring beauty Jan 11 mike 4
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Jan 10 El-massah shabeeb 4
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
News 4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalized Ch... Dec '16 meh plus 1
News Christmas display built by Gloucester students ... Dec '16 meh plus 1
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC