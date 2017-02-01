Crime 22 mins ago 8:55 p.m.Moose Lodge targeted in several burglaries
In it, WVEC-TV Norfolk reports that:
A crime alert in Gloucester, where the sheriff's office says the same lodge has been the target of five burglaries. Once in December and four times this month, someone has forced their way into the Gloucester Moose Lodge, causing damage.
#1 Friday Jan 27
"""the suspect may have been driving a pick-up truck with a toolbox in the back."
Well this really helps to narrow it down in Gloucester....NOT! It was probably a reddish bearded white guy around thirty years of age, 6' tall, heavy, and he habitually dresses in jeans. He is also probably a member or former member or related to a member. He is comfortable on the grounds and is not the least bit nervous about being seen going in and out of the area. He may have even been employed by the Moose Lodge at one time or another.
How do you like that one huh?
