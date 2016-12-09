Suspects destroy cameras before break...

Suspects destroy cameras before breaking into Gloucester business

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people wanted for a burglary that happened in early November. Authorities say on November 3 around 9 p.m., the men left the 7-Eleven at Tidemill Road and walked to B&G Auto Sales on US-17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bulbs bring beauty Thu mike 3
News 4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalized Ch... Thu meh plus 1
News Christmas display built by Gloucester students ... Dec 18 meh plus 1
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 13 BDW 23
Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09) Dec 12 martin garey 2
News Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09) Dec 6 martin garey 24
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC