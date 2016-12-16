Christmas display built by Gloucester...

Christmas display built by Gloucester students found destroyed

There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from Friday Dec 16, titled Christmas display built by Gloucester students found destroyed. In it, WAVY-TV Portsmouth reports that:

Sixth grade students from Page Middle School had built a Christmas tree display using piping, LED lights and solar panels. It was a project that taught them about alternative energy sources.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
meh plus

Gloucester, VA

#1 Sunday Dec 18
Sad, truly sad. CheapSkate jerks wanted themselves some solar panels I guess. I hope you jerks are caught and exposed for the self centered butts that you are.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloucester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 29 Shannan 29
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec 25 nn person 1
News Bulbs bring beauty Dec 22 mike 3
News 4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalized Ch... Dec 22 meh plus 1
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09) Dec 12 martin garey 2
News Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09) Dec 6 martin garey 24
See all Gloucester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloucester Forum Now

Gloucester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloucester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gloucester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC