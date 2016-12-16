Christmas display built by Gloucester students found destroyed
There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from Friday Dec 16, titled Christmas display built by Gloucester students found destroyed. In it, WAVY-TV Portsmouth reports that:
Sixth grade students from Page Middle School had built a Christmas tree display using piping, LED lights and solar panels. It was a project that taught them about alternative energy sources.
#1 Sunday Dec 18
Sad, truly sad. CheapSkate jerks wanted themselves some solar panels I guess. I hope you jerks are caught and exposed for the self centered butts that you are.
