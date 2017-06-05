Wilton complex's fixes not ready
Tenants of the Crest Inn Suites and Cottages will have to wait at least until Friday before moving back into their rooms. On Wednesday, owner Arslan Hussain said inspectors from the state Health Department and town of Wilton said more needs to be done in the 21-room transitional housing complex before it can be considered safe for residents.
