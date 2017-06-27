Whitehall woman survives 18 hours pin...

Whitehall woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV

A 77-year-old upstate New York woman has survived after being pinned under a sport utility vehicle for 18 hours. Police tell The Post-Star of Glens Falls that Shirley Coderre of Whitehall exited her SUV on Monday afternoon but had neglected to place it in park.

