Whitehall woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV
A 77-year-old upstate New York woman has survived after being pinned under a sport utility vehicle for 18 hours. Police tell The Post-Star of Glens Falls that Shirley Coderre of Whitehall exited her SUV on Monday afternoon but had neglected to place it in park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Leo
|1,696
|Men's masturbation party
|May '17
|Bigmouth
|3
|Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|45
|Review: Spectrum
|May '17
|C L Clark
|1
|Mickey breault
|Apr '17
|Fr Gary
|7
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|redeemed for eter...
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC