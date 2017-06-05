Victims suing Alex West, parents, for $3M in Lake George crash
A boat carrying Charlotte McCue, 8, her older sister, 10, her young brother, 4, and four other family members was run over by another boat Monday night in Lake George, killing Charlotte and injuring her mother, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
