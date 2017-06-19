Upstate NY 10-year-old steals mom's c...

Upstate NY 10-year-old steals mom's car, leads police on chase

A 10-year-old boy in Glens Falls took his mom's car for a joyride, lead police on a chase, and caused a dent on a police car. The Post-Star reports a special needs boy drove the Scion hatchback Thursday for several blocks in his neighborhood while Glens Falls Police followed behind him and tried to get him to stop.

