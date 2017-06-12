Underage sex sting in Upstate NY nets...

Underage sex sting in Upstate NY nets school bus driver, radio host, 10 other men

Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Post-Standard

A dozen men have been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from an underage girl in the Capital Region as part of a sex sting operation last week. Police told The Albany Times Union that the men met with an undercover cop posing as a pimp for girls age 9-14 in Queensbury over the course of three days last week.

