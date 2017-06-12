Underage sex sting in Upstate NY nets school bus driver, radio host, 10 other men
A dozen men have been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from an underage girl in the Capital Region as part of a sex sting operation last week. Police told The Albany Times Union that the men met with an undercover cop posing as a pimp for girls age 9-14 in Queensbury over the course of three days last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|May 28
|Michael
|1,689
|Men's masturbation party
|May 27
|Bigmouth
|3
|Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08)
|May 24
|Yidfellas v USA
|45
|Review: Spectrum
|May '17
|C L Clark
|1
|Mickey breault
|Apr '17
|Fr Gary
|7
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|redeemed for eter...
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC