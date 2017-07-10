Queensbury Hotel overhauls restaurant
The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, which was returned to local ownership in March 2016, has launched a new fine-dining restaurant, Park 26. See the dinner menu here . The chef is Dan Mattocks, formerly of The Chateau on the Lake in Bolton Landing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Deanne
|1,712
|Men's masturbation party
|Mon
|Justin
|4
|Dr. Merrihew
|Jul 2
|Flyblueeagle
|2
|Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|45
|Review: Spectrum
|May '17
|C L Clark
|1
|Mickey breault
|Apr '17
|Fr Gary
|7
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|redeemed for eter...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC