Queensbury Hotel overhauls restaurant

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Albany Times Union

The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, which was returned to local ownership in March 2016, has launched a new fine-dining restaurant, Park 26. See the dinner menu here . The chef is Dan Mattocks, formerly of The Chateau on the Lake in Bolton Landing.

