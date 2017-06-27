Police: Girl's actions caused her to ...

Police: Girl's actions caused her to fall off Great Escape ride

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Albany Times Union

Great Escape will showcase it new attraction, Greezed Lightnin' upon completion of construction which is ongoing April 13, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Great Escape will showcase it new attraction, Greezed Lightnin' upon completion of construction which is ongoing April 13, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y. After she lost her grip on the slow-moving gondola ride Saturday she fell into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered under the ride to catch her before she hit the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Tue Curious 1,695
Men's masturbation party May '17 Bigmouth 3
News Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08) May '17 Yidfellas v USA 45
Review: Spectrum May '17 C L Clark 1
Mickey breault Apr '17 Fr Gary 7
Jesus Christ Apr '17 redeemed for eter... 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC