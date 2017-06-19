Police: Girl's actions caused her to fall from NY park ride
Authorities believe a 14-year-old Delaware girl's actions caused her to fall about 25 feet from a New York amusement park's gondola ride and land in the arms of bystanders. Warren County sheriff's Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Sid
|1,693
|Men's masturbation party
|May 27
|Bigmouth
|3
|Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|45
|Review: Spectrum
|May '17
|C L Clark
|1
|Mickey breault
|Apr '17
|Fr Gary
|7
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|redeemed for eter...
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC